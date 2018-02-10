Caller: More Should Have Been Done To Ensure Oxfam Controversy Didn't Reach The Public

Oxfam is currently engulfed after it was alleged that Oxfam employees paid for sex whilst on the ground in Haiti. Whilst the charity has denied a cover-up, the allegations have taken seven years to come to light.

Maajid was discussing what impact the allegations will have on the UK's relationship with Oxfam and whether the charity should be stripped of its government funding.

Jo from Putney phoned in to say that whilst the allegations were "appalling and disgraceful" it was important to remember that "individuals have done, all be it individuals who were working for Oxfam at the time." She said that she didn't think that Oxfam should be stripped of its funding because of the allegations.

Jo continued that the "problem with bringing it to light publicly" is that the public call for the charity to be punished financially despite the fact that "they do amazing work."

Maajid Nawaz on LBC. Picture: LBC

Maajid agreed that "Oxfam should be allowed to continued" but cautioned Jo that there was "no excuse" for the cover-up. He said that saying the reputational damage could impact the good work they do is an excuse that could be used to cover up most things.

Jo responded that Oxfam had been helping the poorest in the world and didn't deserve to have their reputation tarnished by "a few bad apples."

Maajid asked Jo whether she would have covered up the allegations levelled at Oxfam. Jo said she would "try and keep it from being exposed to the media because of it blackening the name of Oxfam."

Maajid said that such ideas were dangerous and played into right-wing idea of a liberal conspiracy.