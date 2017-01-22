Remainer Tells Maajid: "I Want To Teach The Working Class A Lesson"

Now Discussing
22 January 2017, 14:11
This resentful Remainer phoned Maajid Nawaz to tell him he'd "happily pay double" on household items post-Brexit vote to "teach the working class a lesson".
"I Want To Teach The Working Class A Lesson" Says Remainer
03:08
The bold comments came from Alex from Nottingham phoned the LBC presenter during a discussion about the potential hike in prices of household items after the Brexit vote.
