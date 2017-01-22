Remainer Tells Maajid: "I Want To Teach The Working Class A Lesson"

22 January 2017, 14:11

Maajid Speaks To An Angry Remainer

This resentful Remainer phoned Maajid Nawaz to tell him he'd "happily pay double" on household items post-Brexit vote to "teach the working class a lesson".

"I Want To Teach The Working Class A Lesson" Says Remainer

Speaking about the price increase in household items post-Brexit vote, Alex from Nottingham told Maajid he's "happily pay double" to "teach the working class a lesson".

03:08

The bold comments came from Alex from Nottingham phoned the LBC presenter during a discussion about the potential hike in prices of household items after the Brexit vote.

The Remainer said he'd "happily pay double" on the items to "teach the working class a lesson". 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage LBC confused

What Happened When Caller Labelled Farage A Hypocrite

Maajid Extremism

Maajid Nawaz: Obama Leaves The Middle East Worse Than He Found It
Nigel Farage Capitol

The Nigel Farage Show: Live From Washington DC - In Full

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Fashion

Maajid Talks To Man Who Wanted To Assassinate Him

3 months ago

Peter Hitchens Speaking

Incredible Row Between Maajid And Peter Hitchens

4 months ago

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid: The Left Is No Longer Liberal

2 months ago

Maajid Angry

Maajid In Blazing Row With Putin Apologist

2 months ago

Maajid Nawaz disagree

Maajid Nawaz: "Gay Cake Bakers Should Be Allowed To Be Bigots"

2 months ago