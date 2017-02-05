Maajid Nawaz Shuts Down "Sharia Law Apologist"

On his Sunday afternoon LBC show Maajid Nawaz shut down this caller, who he says is a "Sharia Law apologist".

Maajid Shuts Down Sharia Law Apologist On his Sunday afternoon LBC show Maajid Nawaz shuts down this caller, who he says is a Sharia Law apologist. 02:00

On his LBC show Maajid Nawaz was asking his audience about whether the UK is maintaining an ethical foreign policy.

He posed the question after the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will emphasise a need for a "common stand" against the "Iranian aggression that has reared its head in recent days" when he meets with Theresa May.

During the discussion Maajid received a call from Adam from Stratford.

Adam said: "Why do British and the West always have to be the ones that are leading the way in ethics. If I give you an example, when the West and America say "gay marriage is legal" then the whole world has to follow.

"For example, I'm going further back, when slavery ended, you know, that's it, it stops. Why does the West and the British always have to be the ones who put their foot down.

"You know, for example, in Saudi Arabia you have capital punishment, but you have it in America too. Why is everybody so focused on Saudi Arabia...it has the lowest crime rate compared to America."

Maajid said: "Well Adam that depends on your definition of crime mate...see this is problem. Look, Saudi Arabia has low crime rates because marital rape isn't a crime.

"Saudi Arabia has low crime rates because marrying an eight-year-old girls isn't necessarily a crime if her father agrees to it. Saudi Arabia has low crime rates because stoning a woman to death isn't a crime in Saudi Arabia.

"What are you talking about? Saudi Arabia has low crime rates? Because chopping off somebody's hand for theft isn't considered a crime in Saudi Arabia. That's why it has low crime rates.

"By every human standard, by every rational, moral and reasonable standard in the world, when a state chops off peoples' limbs for punishment, that is a crime by definition."

Adam then asked how many limbs have been chopped off.

Maajid then had a realisation. He said: "Adam, do you believe in Sharia law?"

Adam refused to answer the question.

Maajid continued: "I have a knack of smelling out Sharia law apologists when they call into my show. Thank you for that because your refusal to answer that last question told our listeners everything they need to hear.

"That's Adam there from Stratford, pretending he's not a Muslim who believes in Sharia law, medieval sanction punishments. Guess what Adam? I'm a Muslim and I can openly reject any version of Sharia being imposed anywhere in the world.

"Islam, religion, any form of religion, is for people to adhere to voluntarily, not to impose it on other people."