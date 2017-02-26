Maajid Nawaz Sums Up The Problems With Uber

26 February 2017, 14:20

Maajid On Uber

Maajid Nawaz Sums Up The Problems With Uber

There's a negative side to the budget taxi app that some people may not be aware of.

04:47

Uber has opened up an investigation into sexual harassment allegations, and is also being sued over claims that its self-driving company stole technology from Google. 

There are many people who have called into question Uber's practices on a multitude of issues. Here's what Maajid explains more.

