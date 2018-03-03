Maajid Says There'd Be Outrage If Controversial Labour LGBT Advisor Was Tory

Maajid Nawaz says there'd be a different reaction if controversial tweets, from a Labour LGBT+ advisor, had been made by a Conservative.

He was referring to the case of transgender model Munroe Bergdorf who was appointed to advise Shadow Secretary of State for Women and Equalities, Dawn Butler MP.

Munroe is facing calls to resign over tweets sent in 2012 which have been called homophobic and racist.

@aaroncarlohair @krisdiangelis @nikthakkar Pretty much... How's your barren womb? Yes... We all know your little secret... hairy lesbian! — Munroe Bergdorf 🌹🌹 (@MunroeBergdorf) March 18, 2012

Maajid argued the reaction would be very different if Munroe had been a member of the Conservative party.

Maajid Nawaz. Picture: LBC

He said: "If a Tory dissed feminist campaigners in this way, you would be outraged.

"But what, a black, transgender model can get away with it because they're in Labour?"

