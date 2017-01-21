Maajid Erupts Over Stephen Dixon's Comments On Sexual Assault

Stephen Dixon Should Be Ashamed Of Himself Says Maajid

Earlier this week Sky News's Stephen Dixon hit the headlines for insinuating drunk women wearing short skirts should take partial responsibility for sexual assault.

The comments from him and his colleague, weather presenter Nazaneen Ghaffar, prompted a huge backlash.

Among those appalled was LBC presenter Maajid Nawaz.

Here he gives an impassioned polemic on the subject. He said: "To lower the debate down to the level of, frankly into the gutter, when talking about who's responsible for sexual assault.

"Right now I'm wearing a denim shirt. Why am I wearing a denim shirt? Nazaneen Ghaffar, weather presenter who just said "Why do women wearing who wear short skirts? Because they want to look sexy'?

"I'm wearing a denim shirt because I want to look nice. Does that mean you can grab me by the **** just because I want to look nice? I mean come on, you're confusing sexual attraction with sexual assault."

He went on: "You can probably hear I am outraged. I can't believe that that was even discussed on national television. The person responsible for sexual assault, man or woman, is the person committing the sexual assault.

"And frankly, frankly no other response to finding a woman drunk on the street, or a man drunk on the street, late at night, even if they're collapsed on the floor, no other response is legitimate, apart from calling the ambulance.

"No other response is legitimate. The person responsible for sexual assault is the attacker."