Paramedic: The NHS Are Working Us Till We Break

2 September 2017, 15:31

During a debate and mental health a paramedic spoke to Maajid about how the stress of his job had affected him personally.

Whilst he accepted the nature of the job meant that he was going to have to see things most people didn't want to see, the paramedic said that "we all have a fuse" and the level of stress he experienced whilst on the job had affected him negatively.

He admitted to having experiences post traumatic stress, which could be triggered either at work or at home.

LBC's Maajid Nawaz listened intently as the paramedic discussed how the over 1,500 paramedics had left the service over the last few years.

He said that "the NHS cannot help the general public with this issue because they aren't helping their staff with this issue".

The NHS "work us till we break" he said of the conditions within in the organisation.

The paramedic complained that he had "four lunch breaks" throughout out the whole year.

