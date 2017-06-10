Political Expert's Damning Evaluation Of Theresa May's Key Advisors

10 June 2017, 16:08

06:37

Theresa May's key advisors Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy have resigned following the Tories' disappointing election result.

The Times's Deputy Political Editor, Sam Coates, gave his damning evaluation of Theresa May's key advisors - and his prediction for how long Theresa May is going to last a PM.  

 

