Political Expert's Damning Evaluation Of Theresa May's Key Advisors

Political Expert's Damning Evaluation Of Theresa May's Key Advisors 06:37

Theresa May's key advisors Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy have resigned following the Tories' disappointing election result.

Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill, the pair thought to have been responsible for the snap election, have resigned.

May's top aides Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill resign after election

The Times's Deputy Political Editor, Sam Coates, gave his damning evaluation of Theresa May's key advisors - and his prediction for how long Theresa May is going to last a PM.