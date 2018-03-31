Maajid's Sobering Reminder Of What Anti-Semitism Is

Eight out of ten Labour members believe the accusations of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party are being exaggerated to damage Jeremy Corbyn's reputation, according to a YouGov poll.

The Labour leader was praised by 80% of members who said he was 'doing well' as leader, and 61% who thought he was 'personally responding well' to the claims of anti-Semitism in the party.

But Maajid Nawaz took great passion in explaining the differences between anti-Semitism and the legitimate criticism of a government.

Maajid said: "When you get to a situation when people can't even recognise anti-Semitism anymore, I think it behooves us just to pause for a moment and issue a sober reminder.

"Dear anyone on the hard-left, and the hard-right who are confused as to exactly what anti-Semitism is and what the difference is between anti-Semitism and challenging a government.

Maajid made reference to Mireille Knoll, an 85-year-old wheelchair-bound Holocaust survivor, who was stabbed to death in France.

"That, is anti-Semitism" he said.

"She survived the Holocaust only to come to 2018 where she was stabbed 11 times and had her body burned.

"What even the Nazi's couldn't do to her, modern day anti-Semitism succeeded in snuffling out the life of this poor woman in a wheelchair."

