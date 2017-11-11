EU Official Calls Out Barnier's "Enormous Arrogance" And "Illogical" Position

Hans-Olaf Henkel rounded on the EU's negotiating team while speaking to Matt Frei.

An EU official has lambasted Michel Barnier's "enormous arrogance" and called his negotiating positions "illogical."

Hans-Olaf Henkel, Vice Chair of the European Conservatives and Reformists Group, called out the EU's approach to Brexit as sadistic, saying they were trying to deter other secessionists by punishing the UK.

Matt Frei asked Mr Henkel if he would negotiate on behalf of the UK.

He said: "The whole strategy by Barnier is unfair to Britain.

"I said from the outset I am against Brexit but I do support the vote of the British people. I think they should give a fair deal to Britain.

"The very fact that the whole game plan of what should be agreed upon first, has not been developed jointly by Britain and the EU, it has been forced down the throat of Britain by the EU.

"Both parties have to agree on the sequence of the agreement and negotiations, this has not been an agreement.

"I am convinced that these europhiles, most of the people in Brussels, they are absolutely scared stiff that some other country might get the idea and try to leave the European Union.

"They want to punish the British, I am surprised by the enormous arrogance. The British government should point out the illogical sequence of items to be discussed.

"You cannot have a border agreement between Northern Ireland and Ireland without knowing what king of trade or customs you will have. This is illogical."

Watch the interview above.