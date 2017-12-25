The A-Z of 2017.

25 December 2017, 21:20

abc

A,B,C

A

 

Died

Gregg Allman, Allman brother

Aadvark from Regent's Park Zoo

Adam West, Batman

Alessandro Alessandroni, spaghetti western musician

Roger Ailes, Fox News head

ABC – last cinema closed

 

American divorcee to marry British royalty

Austerity (again)

A&E waiting times

Alternative facts

Australia approves same-sex marriage

Jane Austin £10 note

Artificial Intelligence

“Ancient Orange” my name for POTUS

Aircraft carrier leaks

Dianne Abbott's arithmetic

Acid attacks

Austria gets a far-right president

Astronomers find half of missing matter in universe

Apple's £1000 phone

Apple’s new spaceship campus

Julian Assange

Abortion Act 50th anniversary

Antifa

Alexa

Airlander 10, airship that looks like a giant bottom crashes

Alternative for Germany

Alt-right

Atlas, back flipping robot

Airbags on lampposts, Salzburg smartphone zombies protected

Adele confirms marriage

Affordable housing

America first

 

B

 

Died

Walter Becker, Steely Dan

Brucie – Bruce Forsyth

Chuck Berry

Rodney Bewes, Likely Lad

Keith Barron, actor

Michael Bond, Paddington Bear author

Ian Brady, Moors murderer

Chuck Barris, Gong Show TV host, CIA assassin (?)

Leon Bernicoff, Goggleboxer

Hywell Bennett, actor

Chester Bennington, rocker

Roy Barraclough, Coronation Street

Geoffrey Bayldon, Catweazle

Leo Baxendale, cartoonist Bash St Kids

William Peter Blatty, author, Exorcist

Gilbert Baker, artist, rainbow flag

 

Brexit

Blackamoor brooch worn by Princess Michael

Brown cows – 10% of Americans think that's where chocolate milk comes from

Boris Becker bankrupt

Breitbart

Steve Bannon

Burnley FC smallest team in Premiership, seventh at Christmas

Big Ben stops chiming

Borough Market terrorist atack

Boeing v Bombardier

Michel Barnier

Bake Off moves to C4

Britain First

Bitcoin

Balfour Declaration 100th anniversary

Badger cull

Scott Baldwin pets a lion

Bubonic plague in Madagascar

Bank Levy cut

British Airways computer meltdown

Brenda from Bristol reacts to snap election

Bumpstock for rifles

Richard Branson hurricane

Richard Branson’s Virgin Care sues NHS

Banksy’s Walled Off Hotel + identity discovered?

Bathmophobia – Trump afraid of stairs

“Boris bus” scrapped

Bee colony collapse disorder

Blade Runner sequel

Blue passport

 

C

 

Died

David Cassidy

Keith Chegwin (Cheggers goes pop)

Glen Cambell

Charlie Gard

Max Clifford

Holger Czukay, Can drummer

Chris Cornell, rocker

Larry Coryell, jazzer

Antonio Carluccio, chef

 

Coughing – Theresa May's Conference fiasco

Catalonia independence vote

Jeremy Corbyn

Cladding on tower blocks

California fires

“Covfefe”

Charlottesville far right rally

Cassini spacecraft crashed into Saturn

Crimewatch axed

Crimes that don't warrant police reponse

Peter Capaldi exits Dr Who

Cashless society

Cutbacks

Climate change

Coal free energy day – UK's first since 1880's

Cybercrime

Kellyanne Conway

Credit card debt

“Cheesegrater” building sold to Chinese

Cambridge Analytica and Brexit

Canada 150 years old

Curry button on Indian washing machines

