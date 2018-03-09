A Councillor's Rip-Roaring Story Of Local Government Incompetence

9 March 2018, 08:02

A local councillor called Nick to give a behind-the-scenes look at how his council's ineptitude led to a local paper writing the headline "Sutton's Bin Shame".

Nick Ferrari criticised councils for asking for more money, when they already get £94billion a year - while struggling to collect the bins every week.

Nick Mattey, an independent councillor in Sutton, called in and told a phenomenal story about how the council's incompetence led to large amounts of waste building up in the area.

Nick Ferrari enjoyed Nick's story of council incompetence
Nick Ferrari enjoyed Nick's story of council incompetence. Picture: LBC

He explained the council had appointed contractor Veolia to empty the bins, but had used "not the best" solicitors to draw up the contracts, leading to them being vague.

"It means that Veolia can argue that they are doing the job that they should do, while Sutton can say they're not.

"At the moment, Sutton is withholding 10% of the money it should be paying to Veolia and at the same time, it's saying that there is a 99.5% satisfaction rate. It's incompatible.

"The council has already spent half a million on an IT system to deal with the complaints, which should be a handful and it's spending £17,000 a week to sort it out. It crashed yesterday, so nobody can actually report this.

"This means that large amounts of waste is piling up all over the place and that's why it's called 'Sutton Bin Shame'."

Previously, Nick Ferrari had railed against council's demanding more money.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

The Fiery Call On Russia That Tested Iain Dale’s Patience

17 hours ago

Iain Dale Lord Hesletine

Iain Dale And Lord Heseltine Go Head-To-Head In Spiky Brexit Interview

1 day ago

Heidi Blake

Why UK Authorities Have Been Reluctant To Investigate Russian-Linked Suspicious Deaths

2 days ago