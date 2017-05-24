Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

24 May 2017, 09:00

Ferrari Demands That Terrorists Are Tagged

01:27

The terrorists are literally coming after our children. It's time we tag the people we know could be involved, says Nick Ferrari.

Salman Abedi was known to the authorities before he killed 22 people in a suicide attack on the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

If we know who these people are, shouldn't we do something about it, asks Nick.

Speaking on his LBC show, he said: "When these politicians say effectively "Keep calm, carry on ,we will not be divided, the city is going back to work," yes you're right. But enough already.

"This has been a slaughter of the innocents.

Nick Ferrari angry

"It was effectively a Disney star this evil vile terrorist picked and it's simply not good enough. They are literally coming after our children now. Literally coming after our children.

"You have to tag them. I mean it. If it takes 3,000 tags then buy 3,000 bloody tags.

"Instead of spending £56 billion on the pitiful HS2, why don't we use some of that money to actually protect our children so we don't have to see blood literally on the walls of an arena where kiddies have gone to a pop concert?"

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien Iraq

Former Soldier Reveals Dark Life Inside Iraqi Detention Centre

Sebastian Gorka LBC

Trump Adviser Lists Action Britain Must Take To Defeat Terrorism

James O'Brien emotional

James O'Brien's Emotional Response To Manchester Attack Is A Must-Watch

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

Nick Ferrari Chide

Nick Chides Caller Who Says Election Is Chance To Stop Brexit
Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale

The Extraordinary Caller Whose Friend Turned Out To Be A Terrorist

19 hours ago

Iain Dale Georgina Callander

Friend's Heartfelt Tribute To Manchester Attack Victim Georgina Callander

21 hours ago

Iain Dale Manchester Attack

Brave Manchester Arena Merchandise Seller “Used T-Shirts” To Bandage Injured

23 hours ago