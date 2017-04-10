"Like A School Kid, Trump Punches First, Then Has A Conversation"

Former White House Advisor Likens Trump To School Bully A former White House advisor tells LBC the Syria attack is a classic Trump move: "Like the kid in the schoolyard, he punches first and then has a conversation." 00:31

A former White House advisor tells LBC the Syria attack is a classic Trump move: "Like the kid in the schoolyard, he punches first and then has a conversation."

On Friday, the President of the United States launched a series of missile attacks on Syria following the chemical attack last week,

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Dr Pippa Malmgren, a former Advisor to George W Bush, said Donald Trump regularly acts before thinking about the consequences.

She said: "I think the White House position was to say that they're capable of decisive action, but that they don't want to get into a long strategic engagement.

"It's a typical Trump move. He loves to be like the kid on the schoolyard who punches first and then has a conversation."