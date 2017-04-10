"Like A School Kid, Trump Punches First, Then Has A Conversation"

10 April 2017, 08:11

Former White House Advisor Likens Trump To School Bully

A former White House advisor tells LBC the Syria attack is a classic Trump move: "Like the kid in the schoolyard, he punches first and then has a conversation."

00:31

A former White House advisor tells LBC the Syria attack is a classic Trump move: "Like the kid in the schoolyard, he punches first and then has a conversation."

On Friday, the President of the United States launched a series of missile attacks on Syria following the chemical attack last week,

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, Dr Pippa Malmgren, a former Advisor to George W Bush, said Donald Trump regularly acts before thinking about the consequences.

She said: "I think the White House position was to say that they're capable of decisive action, but that they don't want to get into a long strategic engagement.

"It's a typical Trump move. He loves to be like the kid on the schoolyard who punches first and then has a conversation."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Speaks To Nick Ferrari About Trump

"I'm Really Pretty Worried" Says Nigel Farage Of Trump's Air Strike On Syria
Ahmad LBC

Syrian Refugee Pays Tribute To British Welcome

Nick Ferrari head in hands

The Bizarre Call That Left Nick Ferrari With His Head In His Hands

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Clintons

Ferrari Hammers Hillary Over "Sense Of Entitlement"

5 months ago

Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

1 month ago

Nick Ferrari pointing

"Bloody Ridiculous": Ferrari Fumes At Investigation Into N. Ireland Soldiers

4 months ago

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Ages ago

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

9 months ago

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Keith Palmer Nina

"PC Keith Palmer Saved My Life": Emotional Tribute To Fallen Officer

2 hours ago

Katie Left Raging By Caller's Take On Isis

What This Caller Said About Isis Left Katie Hopkins Absolutely Raging

23 hours ago

Katie Hopkins Scathing Rant About Trump

Trump-Supporting Katie Hopkins Takes US President To Task About Syria Airstrike

23 hours ago