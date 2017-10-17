Alastair Campbell: Brexit Is Now Undeliverable

17 October 2017, 07:51

Alastair Campbell told Nick Ferrari he has come to one simple conclusion: Brexit is simply undeliverable.

Tony Blair's former spin doctor old LBC that even Theresa May knows that Britain cannot leave the European Union "without doing catastrophic damage to the country".

He was speaking after Theresa May met with Jean-Claude Juncker and Michel Barnier in Brussels.

Nick Ferrari spoke to Alastair Campbell
Nick Ferrari spoke to Alastair Campbell. Picture: LBC

He said: "The awful truth is that it's undeliverable. The awful truth is that in the timeframe that she's got, it cannot be done."

When Nick asked if that meant he thought Brexit would never happen, he added: "Well that is certainly my hope. Because I think we've made a catastrophic error last June and I think that more and more people are coming to realise that.

"Because of the referendum and because of her backbenchers, it puts her in an incredibly difficult position.

"But leadership is about confronting big challenges. The biggest challenge we face is making sense of Brexit and I think she knows in her heart it cannot be done without doing massive damage to the country."

Brexiteers listening to LBC were fuming by Mr Campbell's comments:

Latest on LBC

The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity
A frustrated James O'Brien had a heated discussion with a Brexiteer this morning

Brexiteer To James: "We Need To Start Spending Money On Whatever We Intend To"
James O'Brien hilariously destroyed John Redwood's claim

James O'Brien's Stylish Demolition Of John Redwood's Latest Brexit Tweet
Sally Jones was killed by a drone strike

LBC Callers In EPIC Row Over Killing Of White Widow Sally Jones

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale in LBC studio.

Young Ex-Tory Member Tells LBC The Party "Now Needs To Die"

13 hours ago

Ian was so moved by Irene's story

Caller's Heartbreaking Story About Losing Husband And Son To Drink Driver

1 day ago

Nadine Dorries Iain Dale Philip Hammond

Nadine Dorries Brands Philip Hammond A “Sour Eeyore” In Brutal Takedown

4 days ago