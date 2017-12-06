Callers In Heated Argument Over Trump’s Decision To Move US Embassy to Jerusalem

A decision by US President Donald Trump to move the US embassy to Jerusalem is causing tension and dividing opinion. Two callers on Nick’s show clashed on air and had a heated argument.

President Trump has decided to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, and he will move the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Many warn the move will trigger unrest in the region.

One caller argued it would create "a lot of rage" whilst another, who agreed with what the US President was doing, described him as the “best president in the last 30 years for America”.

He said Donald Trump was not appeasing “all the snowflakes in the world”.

It led to a series of heated exchanges as the two callers clashed on air.

There were many accusations.