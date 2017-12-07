Chuka Umunna: “Don’t Know For Certain” If Britain Will Brexit

Labour MP for Streatham Chuka Umunna told Nick he didn’t know for certain that Britain will Brexit.

Mr Umunna told LBC that “now that we have the hard facts as these talks progress it is proving that it's impossible to deliver [Brexit] in terms that were sold.”

He added that no-one had spoken about a big divorce bill.

Mr Umunna said he personally wished we were not leaving the EU but said: "We have a duty as Parliamentarians to get Brexit on the terms it was sold to the British people."

He couldn’t confirm to Nick that Britain would Brexit but denied he was leaving himself open to claims he was trying to re-run the Referendum.

Chuka Umunna has been a consistent advocate of the UK staying in the single market and customs union.