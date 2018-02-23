Ex-Ukip Leader Henry Bolton And Girlfriend Jo Marney Live On LBC: Watch NOW

Former Ukip leader Henry Bolton will be live on LBC this morning with controversial girlfriend Jo Marney - and you can watch it live.

Mr Bolton was forced out as leader of Ukip after a series of offensive messages from Ms Marney about Meghan Markle were discovered, in which she said that a "black American" fiancee will "taint" the Royal Family with "her seed" and pave the way for a "black king".

She also branded Grenfell Tower a “nest of illegal immigrants” and labelled alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein “hard done by little rich girls".

Henry Bolton with his girlfriend Jo Marney. Picture: Twitter

She'll be live on LBC with her boyfriend at 8am. Watch it live right here.