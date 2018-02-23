Ex-Ukip Leader Henry Bolton And Girlfriend Jo Marney Live On LBC: Watch NOW

23 February 2018, 07:12

Former Ukip leader Henry Bolton will be live on LBC this morning with controversial girlfriend Jo Marney - and you can watch it live.

Mr Bolton was forced out as leader of Ukip after a series of offensive messages from Ms Marney about Meghan Markle were discovered, in which she said that a "black American" fiancee will "taint" the Royal Family with "her seed" and pave the way for a "black king".

She also branded Grenfell Tower a “nest of illegal immigrants” and labelled alleged victims of Harvey Weinstein “hard done by little rich girls".

Henry Bolton with his girlfriend Jo Marney
Henry Bolton with his girlfriend Jo Marney. Picture: Twitter

She'll be live on LBC with her boyfriend at 8am. Watch it live right here.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Emily Thornberry

Emily Thornberry Says Labour Would Seek To Replicate Customs Union Post-Brexit

14 hours ago

Emily Thornberry in the LBC studio

Emily Thornberry Takes Your Calls: Watch In Full

18 hours ago

Iain Dale

Iain Dale Demands End To Non-Stun Religious Slaughter During Epic Interview

1 day ago