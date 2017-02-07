Ferrari Doesn't Hold Back On "Self-Important" Bercow

Nick Ferrari laid into Speaker John Bercow following his speech criticising Donald Trump.

The Speaker of the House of Commons said yesterday: "We value our relationship with the United States. If a state visit takes place, that is way beyond and above the pay grade of the Speaker.

"However, as far as this place is concerned I feel very strongly that our opposition to racism and to sexism and our support for equality before the law and an independent judiciary are hugely important considerations in the House of Commons."

Nick Ferrari doesn't hold back as he lays into "self-important" Speaker John Bercow over his Trump speech.

That infuriated Nick Ferrari, who said: "This is what speakers used to be like. The most famous speaker of all probably was William Lenthall, who in 1642 defied the Kking in defence of Parliamentary authority, an event that helped bring about the civil war. He told Charles I: 'I have neither eyes to see, nor the tongue to speak in this place. But as the House is pleased to direct me.'

"That is the role of the Speaker. More recently you turn to Bernard Weatherill, who preceded Betty Boothroyd, so that's about four Speakers ago. He once famously said that 'I don't think the Speaker is the star. Parliament should be a forum, not a stage.'

"If only someone could tell that to John Bercow, who just loves the sound of his own voice, doesn't he?

"And self-importance. Oh my goodness."