Ferrari Tells Ex-Pats Group To Stop Trying To Derail Brexit

This ex-pat group is trying to derail Brexit. Nick Ferrari asks what gives them the right to overturn the will of the people when they don't even live here.

Nick Ferrari Tells Ex-Pats To Stop Trying To Derail Brexit This ex-pat group is trying to stop Brexit. Nick Ferrari asks what gives them the right to overturn the will of the people when they don't even live here. 01:44

Campaign group Fair Deal To Ex-Pats had their case attached to Gina Miller's Article 50 case, which the Supreme Court will rule upon this morning.

John Shaw from the group told Nick Ferrari that they would like the Brexit vote overturned, with their minimum demands to have a full debate on the referendum result in parliament.

But Nick asked: "You've decided to live away from this country, yet you are seeking to at best delay the will of people who have chosen to stay here.

"What gives you the right to do that?

"You've chosen not to live here. Why are you holding up the will of the people that do live here, my listeners might argue?"

Mr Shaw responded: "We are British to our core. All our friends are British.

"We don't want to give up our British citizenship and we have the right, like everyone else, to live and reside in any part of the world."