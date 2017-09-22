Furious RyanAir Pilot Calls LBC To Reveal All About Working Conditions

This RyanAir pilot was so angry by boss Michael O'Leary's comments about his employees that he called LBC to reveal all about the company's working practices.

After having to cancel numerous flights due to a lack of pilots, Mr O'Leary said: "I would challenge any pilot to explain how this is a difficult job or how it is they are overworked, or how anybody who by law can’t fly more than 18 hours a week could possibly be suffering from fatigue.”

John in Stansted was livid at that remark and called Nick Ferrari to set the record straight.

He revealed that pilots have to pay just for an interview with RyanAir and then have to pay £26,000 for training, during which they don't receive a penny from the airline for the six month period.

He even stated that pilots have to take their own water on flights as they are not even given a staff discount.

His call was a fascinating insight into the way that the company work - and why they are struggling with the number of pilots.

Watch his call in full above.

LBC has asked RyanAir for a response.