Heineken Accused Of Racism For Their "Lighter Is Better" Advert

27 March 2018, 08:36

Heineken have come under fire after their new "Lighter Is Better" advert was accused of racism.

The Dutch beer company have pulled the advert following criticism, admitting that their commercial "missed the mark".

In the ad, a barman slides a bottle of calorie-reduced beer past several black people before it reaches a white woman. The caption "Sometimes lighter is better" then appears on screen.

Heineken's controversial new advert
Heineken's controversial new advert. Picture: Heineken

Chance The Rapper wrote on Twitter: "I think some companies are purposely putting out noticeably racist ads so they can get more views. And that **** racist/bogus so I guess I shouldn’t help by posting about it.

"But I gotta just say tho. The “sometimes lighter is better” Heineken commercial is terribly racist omg."

A spokesperson for Heineken read: “For decades, Heineken has developed diverse marketing that shows there’s more that unites us than divides us.

"While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns."

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Wes Streeting was speaking to Ian Collins

Anti-Semitism Row Makes Me Ashamed To Be A Labour MP: Wes Streeting

1 day ago

Iain Dale

Iain Dale Takes On Caller Vehemently Opposed To Same-Sex Marriage

4 days ago

Tobis Ellwood

Tobias Ellwood Recalls Moment He Tried To Explain Westminster Attack To His Son

4 days ago