This Couple's Honeymoon Flight Was Cancelled By Ryanair, So They Rebooked With Monarch...

2 October 2017, 10:56

"Do you think someone's trying to tell you not to get married?"

British flyers have twice been let down by their airlines in the past month. First Ryanair's two waves of cancellations affecting 700,000 passengers. Then after going into administration overnight Monarch cancelled all of its flights, leaving 110,000 people stranded and 300,000 future bookings redundant.

A Portuguese caller told Nick she was returning home to marry her fiancé and had booked the flights far in advance with Ryanair.

The carrier cancelled the couple's return journey during their stay, so they rebooked a flight back to England with Monarch.

Nick joked in response "Do you think someone's trying to tell you not to get married?"

