Jacob Rees-Mogg: Increased Use Of Food Banks Is "Rather Uplifting"

14 September 2017, 15:14

Jacob Rees-Mogg described the increased use of foodbanks as "rather uplifting" and suggested they are more popular because the Labour government refused to tell people about them.

The Conservative grassroots favourite told LBC radio the only reason for the rise in their use was "that people know that they are there".

When challenged by a caller about the increased use of food banks, Mr Rees-Mogg told Nick Ferrari."To have charitable support given by people voluntarily to support their fellow citizens I think is rather uplifting and shows what a good, compassionate country we are.

"Inevitably, the state can't do everything, so I think that there is good within food banks.

"The real reason for the rise in numbers is that people know that they are there and Labour deliberately didn't tell them."

Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke to Nick Ferrari
Jacob Rees-Mogg spoke to Nick Ferrari. Picture: LBC

During the phone-in with Nick, Rees-Mogg also insisted he had no leadership ambitions, adding: "I have no wish to become leader of the Conservative party. I’m fully supporting Mrs May.

"I am completely backing Mrs May and no one serious thinks that I am a credible candidate."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien was moved by Kieron's comments on the Grenfell Inquiry

This Grenfell Solicitor's Point On The Inquiry Is So, So Powerful
Ian Dunt had to correct Daniel Hannan on one of his claims

Ian Dunt Tells Brexiteer Daniel Hannan Some Facts About EU Nationals' Rights
James O'Brien

James Perfectly Responds To Caller Who Cites “Political Correctness” During Debate
Kevin Maguire laid into people STILL hunting despite the ban

Kevin Maguire Lays Into 'Bloodthirsty' People Still Hunting On National Trust Land

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Dr Usama Hasan

Racism “Leads To Muslims Becoming Extremists”

3 hours ago

Nick Hurd Iain Dale

Minister Insists Police Forces Can Afford To Fund Pay Increases Despite Concerns

1 day ago

Bermuda Premier and Iain Dale

UK's Response To Hurricane Irma Is Criticised By Premier Of Bermuda

2 days ago