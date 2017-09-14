Jacob Rees Mogg Live On LBC: Watch Live NOW

14 September 2017, 07:59

Jacob Rees-Mogg Live On LBC

Jacob Rees-Mogg Live On LBC

He's one of the favourites to be the next Prime Minister - and Jacob Rees-Mogg is answering YOUR questions.

Mogg-mentum has seen the Conservative MP's stock rise and rise among members although he caused controversy last week when he admitted he is against gay marriage and abortion.

He's live with Nick Ferrari from 8.30 this morning and you can ask him any question you want - call 0345 6060973.

Jacob Rees-Mogg. Picture: LBC

