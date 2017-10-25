Jail ALL The Returning Jihadis, Insists Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari laid into the Britain's terror watchdog, insisting that Britons who return after joining Isis should be jailed.

Sir Max Hill, the new Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, said that returning Jihadis should be given space to get back to normal life instead of being prosecuted.

He believes that some of the 350 people are "naive" and should be diverted away from the courts.

Nick Ferrari insisted returning Jihadis should be jailed. Picture: LBC

But Nick insisted Sir Max is completely wrong. He said: "They've effectively committed treason against this country because they went to fight with ISIS.

"They would, if they had been able to, they would have shot and maimed and killed British soldiers, American soldiers and our allies. So action has to be taken.

"We've witnessed what they've done. Their sort of people have been converted so they carry out the London Bridge terror attack or they carry out the killing of Fusilier Lee Rigby in Woolwich in south-east London a number of years ago.

"These are the sort of people. They will slit your throat as soon as look at you.

"And we have an independent reviewer of terror legislation who says we must ensure that some of them are quotes just naive. Like I care. Put them in jail, that'll sort out how naive they are or are not."