Jail ALL The Returning Jihadis, Insists Nick Ferrari

25 October 2017, 09:46

Nick Ferrari laid into the Britain's terror watchdog, insisting that Britons who return after joining Isis should be jailed.

Sir Max Hill, the new Independent Reviewer of Terrorism Legislation, said that returning Jihadis should be given space to get back to normal life instead of being prosecuted.

He believes that some of the 350 people are "naive" and should be diverted away from the courts.

Nick Ferrari insisted returning Jihadis should be jailed
Nick Ferrari insisted returning Jihadis should be jailed. Picture: LBC

But Nick insisted Sir Max is completely wrong. He said: "They've effectively committed treason against this country because they went to fight with ISIS.

"They would, if they had been able to, they would have shot and maimed and killed British soldiers, American soldiers and our allies. So action has to be taken.

"We've witnessed what they've done. Their sort of people have been converted so they carry out the London Bridge terror attack or they carry out the killing of Fusilier Lee Rigby in Woolwich in south-east London a number of years ago.

"These are the sort of people. They will slit your throat as soon as look at you.

"And we have an independent reviewer of terror legislation who says we must ensure that some of them are quotes just naive. Like I care. Put them in jail, that'll sort out how naive they are or are not."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien pleaded with the caller "Don't smack me!"

James O'Brien's Perfect Response To Man Who Smacks His Children
Jacob Rees-Mogg showed his trademark charm on his LBC debut

Jacob Rees Mogg On LBC: The Hilarious Highlights

James was so moved by Dan's call

A Heartbreaking Take On The Hell Of Universal Credit... From An Emotional Landlord
The LBC presenter said he finally understood Mr Corbyn's popularity

James O'Brien Absolutely Nails The Reason For Jeremy Corbyn's Popularity

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Dr Markus Krall

This Is Why A Good Brexit Deal Is Vital: German Economist

19 hours ago

Iain Dale

Junior Doctor Fears NHS Health Tourism Charges Could Lead To Racial Profiling

1 day ago

Nick Boles

Tory MP Who Beat Cancer Offers Advice To Those Who’ve Been Diagnosed

5 days ago