The Moment Nick Ferrari "Schooled" Anti-Daily Mail Guest

This is what happened when Nick Ferrari took on the man who got Lego to stop running a Daily Mail promotion.

Paperchase has apologised after running a campaign in the newspaper following a series of complaints on social media.

Bob Jones' letter to Lego went viral last year after he asked the company to stop advertising with the Daily Mail.

And Nick had a very simple solution for anyone who is offended by the paper... don't buy it!

The Paperchase promotion in the Daily Mail. Picture: Daily Mail

Mr Jones explained that he took action after their headline about drivers using their mobiles at the wheel, questioning why they scapegoated foreigners on their front page.

But Nick hit back and the conversation soon got very heated.

Watch the remarkable clash at the top of the page.

Listeners congratulated Nick for "schooling" the guest, writing on Twitter:

The way @NickFerrariLBC @LBC just chewed up & spat out The sad @DailyMailUK @LEGO_Group caller was beautiful Thank You — Lucy T (@LuciferTrump) November 21, 2017

@lbc Little snowflake who complained about Lego - Bob Jones - what a tool. — Charles Carter (@66charlescarter) November 21, 2017

But others said they agreed with the guest:

Daily Mail is a fake news organisation, spouting lies and hate and fake news. It is completely valid to oppose it — Harry Tuttle (@arryTuttle) November 21, 2017