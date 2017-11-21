The Moment Nick Ferrari "Schooled" Anti-Daily Mail Guest

21 November 2017, 10:14

This is what happened when Nick Ferrari took on the man who got Lego to stop running a Daily Mail promotion.

Paperchase has apologised after running a campaign in the newspaper following a series of complaints on social media.

Bob Jones' letter to Lego went viral last year after he asked the company to stop advertising with the Daily Mail.

And Nick had a very simple solution for anyone who is offended by the paper... don't buy it!

The Paperchase promotion in the Daily Mail
The Paperchase promotion in the Daily Mail. Picture: Daily Mail

Mr Jones explained that he took action after their headline about drivers using their mobiles at the wheel, questioning why they scapegoated foreigners on their front page.

But Nick hit back and the conversation soon got very heated.

Watch the remarkable clash at the top of the page.

Listeners congratulated Nick for "schooling" the guest, writing on Twitter:

But others said they agreed with the guest:

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Donald Tusk Iain Dale

Donald Tusk’s Brexit Ultimatum Only Reaffirms My Vote To Leave: Iain Dale

3 days ago

Peter Tatchell has campaigned against President Mugabe

Peter Tatchell's Hilarious Story Of The First Time He Met Robert Mugabe

4 days ago

Mugabe

A Zimbabwean Passionately Sums Up Why Robert Mugabe Must Go In 60 Seconds

5 days ago