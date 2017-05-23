"My Eyeballs Shook": Emotional Mum Tells LBC What Happened At Manchester Arena

23 May 2017, 06:55

Emotional Mum Outside Manchester Arena Tells LBC What Happened

04:34

This eyewitness told of an explosion so loud it made her "eyeballs shake in her head" as she waited for her daughter outside Manchester Arena.

Karen's 15-year-old daughter Emily was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night when a bomb exploded outside the Arena.

In the suspected terror attack, 22 people were killed and 59 injured.

Karen told LBC the bang was the loudest thing she has ever heard.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, she said: "It was the loudest thing I've ever heard. It made by eyeballs shake in my head. It was just so loud.

"People were screaming and running down the stairs. The staff were trying to get everyone out.

Ferrari Grande

"I refused, I wasn't going anywhere because that was where I had arranged to meet my daughter, which they were very understanding about, they weren't being forceful.

"The one thing that really made me worried was this man carrying a girl down the stairs, she was probably about 9 or 10 years old, long blonde hair, blood coming from her face and her legs. It was dripping everywhere.

"I was on my phone trying to get Emily to answer. Then I was thinking, no don't stop to answer the phone, just get out."

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
Theresa May James O'Brien

James Points Out The Question On Social Care Theresa May Won’t Answer

Nigel Farage talking

Theresa May Shows Signs Of Followership, Not Leadership, Says Nigel Farage
Katie Hopkins In Tears

Katie Gets Tearful While Delivering Message To The 'Rape Squads Of Britain'

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong
Nick Ferrari

Ferrari Lays Into Luvvies Speaking Out Against Brexit

Nick Ferrari Chide

Nick Chides Caller Who Says Election Is Chance To Stop Brexit
Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale listening

Tory Dismisses "Rubbish" Claims That Party Are In Chaos Over Manifesto

13 hours ago

Ian Collins Spoke To A Caller About Trump

Caller Thinks Trump Could Be The Messiah

20 hours ago

Muhammad from Birmingham spoke to Katie Hopkins

Caller In Tears Over Child Abuse Which Puts His Pakistani Community 'To Shame'

1 day ago