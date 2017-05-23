"My Eyeballs Shook": Emotional Mum Tells LBC What Happened At Manchester Arena

Emotional Mum Outside Manchester Arena Tells LBC What Happened 04:34

This eyewitness told of an explosion so loud it made her "eyeballs shake in her head" as she waited for her daughter outside Manchester Arena.

Karen's 15-year-old daughter Emily was at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester last night when a bomb exploded outside the Arena.

In the suspected terror attack, 22 people were killed and 59 injured.

Karen told LBC the bang was the loudest thing she has ever heard.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, she said: "It was the loudest thing I've ever heard. It made by eyeballs shake in my head. It was just so loud.

"People were screaming and running down the stairs. The staff were trying to get everyone out.

"I refused, I wasn't going anywhere because that was where I had arranged to meet my daughter, which they were very understanding about, they weren't being forceful.

"The one thing that really made me worried was this man carrying a girl down the stairs, she was probably about 9 or 10 years old, long blonde hair, blood coming from her face and her legs. It was dripping everywhere.

"I was on my phone trying to get Emily to answer. Then I was thinking, no don't stop to answer the phone, just get out."