Police Absolutely Do Not Need More Powerful Tasers, Booms Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari told police that if tasers were so safe, they should taser him. They refused, saying it was too risky. So why are officers now getting more powerful tasers?

The Home Secretary has approved controversial plans to issue police officers in England and Wales with a new and more powerful Taser stun gun.

When tasers were first introduced, police chiefs told Nick that the 50,000-volt stun guns were completely safe, so Nick asked to be tasered. A week later, they responded that it would be too risky.

So this morning, Nick questioned why, if tasers are not safe enough to shoot him, even more powerful tasers are needed.

Speaking on his LBC show, Nick said: "I said if they're so safe, taser me. So the police went away and after a week, they came back, it's too risky, we can't taser you. Why?

"If you're prepared and I'll sign whatever waiver you want. Yet no no no, we are not going to taser you.

"It makes you think, doesn't it? If somebody, and say I was a younger man then, moderately fit, not super fit, but certainly chunky enough to take a taser, but they wouldn't taser me. And now we're ordering more powerful tasers."

