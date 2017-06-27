The Tory-DUP Deal Is A "Grubby, Shameful Bribe"

27 June 2017, 07:57

The £1.5billion deal with the DUP to prop up the Conservative government is a "grubby, shameful bribe", a journalist has told LBC.

Yesterday, Theresa May agreed the deal with the unionist party to guarantee their votes in parliament.

James Hanning, a biographer of David Cameron, said the deal was shameful, but he expects it to last for longer than people expect.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari, he said: "It is a sweetener. It's grubby, it's shameful, it's a bribe, it's a bung.

"I would say this is inglorious at best.

"This is what Mrs May has decided she's got to do to keep the show on the road and to keep herself in Number10.

"But also, to be fair to her, there is a degree of what she regards as being public interest, she's got to keep the Tories there, whether it's her or someone else."

