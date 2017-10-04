Theresa May Told LBC Her Voice Was On The Mend, The Day Before She Almost Lost It

This is the moment Theresa May told LBC her voice was on the mend, the day before she almost completely lost it during her troublesome conference speech.

The Prime Minister’s deliverance on Wednesday was more eventful than expected after she struggled with a cough and struggled with her voice throughout.

On Tuesday morning she joined Nick Ferrari, who asked the Tory leader whether she thought it would hold out for her big speech.

Mrs May seemed confident, telling LBC: “Well believe you me this is a better voice than it was at the beginning of the conference so I think it’s improving every day. So I’m hopeful for tomorrow.”

The PM added: “I’ll be in fine form.”