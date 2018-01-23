"It's All Hooey!": Farage Responds To Rumours He Was A Go-Between For Trump and Assange

Nigel took some time out on today's show to discuss fake news and the efforts by the UK government to stop it.

With the news that the UK government are set to establish an anti-fake news unit, Nigel tackled some of the rumours that he was a go-between running "back and forth with information sticks" between President Trump and Julian Assange.

"It's all hooey!" exclaimed Nigel. He added that he found it interesting that "both sides of the argument now call something the other side says that they disagree with fake news.

He argued that "in a free society let the press do what they want and let the people make up their own minds."

Nigel warned that the situation was becoming "very dangerous because we could be heading to some form of censorship all in the name of fake news."

