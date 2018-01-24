Nigel Demands An Apology After David Cameron Says Brexit Is "Not A Disaster"

24 January 2018, 20:32

David Cameron is in Davos this week and was overheard on saying that Brexit "has turned out less badly then we first thought."

Nigel demanded an apology from former Prime Minister David Cameron after he was overheard saying that Brexit was "a mistake, not a disaster."

The original Brexiteer boasted that there had been no "third world war, no collapse in the property prices." and in fact the pound was at a higher level against the dollar then it was before the referendum.

Nigel asked for an apology from the former PM for the "nine million quid of taxpayers money you spent sending that leaflet to every home in the country and telling us for month after month that it was going to be a catastrophe?"

