Nigel Farage Lauds Donald Trump’s “Fake News Trophy” Tweet

27 November 2017, 20:06

Nigel Farage has delivered strong praise for Donald Trump, branding his use of social media as “absolutely genius”.

The US President caused a stir on Monday after he suggested a contest to find the news network which was the most “dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me)”.

Excluding Fox, Trump added: “They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

But love him or hate him, Nigel said the Republican is the “most extraordinary user of social media”.

“I mean it's absolutely genius stuff,” the LBC presenter said.

Donald Trump Nigel Farage
Picture: PA/LBC

“Maybe that makes you really angry but in a way actually he's kind laughing at himself too.

“Don't take it too seriously, but that engagement through social media - whether they make you smile, or they make you shout - but hey people do watch what he's doing.”

Watch Nigel Farage's response to the tweet in full above.

