Nigel Farage Lauds Donald Trump’s “Fake News Trophy” Tweet

Nigel Farage has delivered strong praise for Donald Trump, branding his use of social media as “absolutely genius”.

The US President caused a stir on Monday after he suggested a contest to find the news network which was the most “dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me)”.

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

Excluding Fox, Trump added: “They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY!”

But love him or hate him, Nigel said the Republican is the “most extraordinary user of social media”.

“I mean it's absolutely genius stuff,” the LBC presenter said.

Picture: PA/LBC

“Maybe that makes you really angry but in a way actually he's kind laughing at himself too.

“Don't take it too seriously, but that engagement through social media - whether they make you smile, or they make you shout - but hey people do watch what he's doing.”

