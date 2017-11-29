Nigel Farage Says Trump Got It Wrong Over Anti-Muslim Retweets

Nigel Farage has criticised Donald Trump for retweeting anti-Muslim videos, saying he showed “poor judgement”.

The US President has been widely criticised after he shared three clips posted by the deputy leader of Britain First on Wednesday.

At least one of the unverified videos has been found to be fake, but the White House insists the point about "border security" remains.

Broadcasting from Brussels, the Ukip MEP and Trump ally said the Republican should hold his hands up.

He said: “I do think these videos are very bad taste and he showed poor judgement.

“Of that I have no doubt at all.”

Speaking of the White House’s defence, he added: “I think that was a mistake.

“There are times when perhaps its better to put your hands up and say ‘I got this wrong’ and frankly try to move on”.

Watch Nigel's take in full above.