Somalian Man Tells Farage: Trump Has Been Too Liberal With Travel Restrictions

6 March 2017, 19:27

Here Ahmed, a Somalian-British man who has lived in the UK for 27 years, tells Nigel Farage Trump has been too liberal with his "travel restrictions".

Here Ahmed, a Somalian-British man who would be affected by Trump's restrictions, tells Nigel Farage the President has been too liberal.

Ahmed phoned Nigel Farage during his LBC show to say that he thinks Trump should include more countries under his 'temporary travel restrictions'. 

The Somalian-British man said he would be affected by the travel ban - but thinks it should be stricter. 

