The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

Nigel Farage is live from Brussels and you can watch the show here from 7pm.

The outspoken LBC presenter has made headlines today after his one-to-one meeting Michel Barnier.

He’ll reveal more about what went on when he sat down with the EU’s chief negotiator.

You can get involved by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show on LBC, Monday to Thursday, 7-8pm and Sunday from 10am.