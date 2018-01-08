The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

8 January 2018, 18:26

Nigel Farage is live from Brussels and you can watch the show here from 7pm.

The outspoken LBC presenter has made headlines today after his one-to-one meeting Michel Barnier.

He’ll reveal more about what went on when he sat down with the EU’s chief negotiator.

