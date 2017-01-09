The Nigel Farage Show: Watch His First Show Live - Now!

9 January 2017, 18:44

The Nigel Farage Show: Live On LBC - 9th January 2017

Nigel Farage hosts the first of his nightly shows on LBC this evening - and you can watch it live.

The former Ukip leader presents his brand new show every Monday to Thursday from 7-8pm, live on LBC. Watch it live on the video above.

Packed into 60 minutes, The Nigel Farage Show will be full of opinions, callers and reaction to the biggest stories of the day, as well as Farage’s nightly Final Thought.

Broadcast live from 7pm, Monday to Thursday, he will present the show from LBC’s studios in London and on the road from across the UK, Europe and the USA as he invites listeners to share their views on the issues that will shape their lives for years to come.

Nigel can't wait to get started, saying: "If 2016 was exciting, then this year could be tumultuous with President Trump, Article 50, elections all over Europe and maybe a Eurozone crash. I can’t wait to start my daily show on LBC and I invite listeners to agree with me or challenge me and together we can lead Britain’s conversation."

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

James O'Brien Head In Hands 2

James O'Brien Has A Simple Question For This Furious Leave Voter
Katie Hopkins grey top

This 82-Year-Old Caller Has The Message We All Need For 2017

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

LBC Presenters

The Moments Of 2016, As Chosen By LBC's Presenters

9 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty sad

Coucil Housing Officer Suspended After Becoming Homeless

17 days ago

James O'Brien smiling in a tank top

James O'Brien Spots Staggering Link Between Southern Strike And The Daily Express

26 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile