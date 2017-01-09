The Nigel Farage Show: Watch His First Show Live - Now!

The Nigel Farage Show: Live On LBC - 9th January 2017

Nigel Farage hosts the first of his nightly shows on LBC this evening - and you can watch it live.

The former Ukip leader presents his brand new show every Monday to Thursday from 7-8pm, live on LBC. Watch it live on the video above.

Packed into 60 minutes, The Nigel Farage Show will be full of opinions, callers and reaction to the biggest stories of the day, as well as Farage’s nightly Final Thought.

Broadcast live from 7pm, Monday to Thursday, he will present the show from LBC’s studios in London and on the road from across the UK, Europe and the USA as he invites listeners to share their views on the issues that will shape their lives for years to come.

Nigel can't wait to get started, saying: "If 2016 was exciting, then this year could be tumultuous with President Trump, Article 50, elections all over Europe and maybe a Eurozone crash. I can’t wait to start my daily show on LBC and I invite listeners to agree with me or challenge me and together we can lead Britain’s conversation."