The Nigel Farage Show: Watch In Full

The Nigel Farage Show: 14th November 2017

Nigel Farage is live from Strasbourg and you can watch the show here from 7pm.

The outspoken politician will be taking your calls following his very fiery speech to the European Parliament today.

Get involved in the debate by calling Nigel on 0345 60 60 973.

You can also text LBC on 84850, tweet @LBC using #FarageOnLBC, or email here.

The Nigel Farage Show, Mon-Thurs, 7-8pm and Sundays from 10am, only on LBC.