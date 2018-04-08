Tom Swarbrick Challenges A 56-Year-Old Who Carries A Knife

This caller said he carries a knife as a result of being stabbed, but Tom Swarbrick thought he was contributing to the problem.

The government is to announce new measures to curb violent crime including a ban on the sale of acid to under-18s and tougher restrictions on online knife sales.

The measures, which also include an extension to stop and search powers to allow police to seize corrosive substances, are part of the government's serious violence strategy, which will launch on Monday.

Amber Rudd said: "Stop and search is a vital policing tool and officers will always have the government's full support to use these powers properly."

The Home Secretary is also expected to challenge social media companies to do more to crack down on gang related content.

Amber Rudd. Picture: PA Images

But despite these measures and existing laws, one caller named Mike told Tom Swarbrick he still carries a knife for protection after being stabbed in the arm.

The 56-year-old said he'll "always carry a knife" and that he would "rather be arrested than killed."

Tom challenged Mike, asking if he thought the threat of prison was enough for him to change his mind.

"No" he said.

"If you go to prison, you're in prison.

"But if you get stabbed you could be 6 feet under.

"It's the lesser of two evils."