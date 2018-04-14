Former NATO Commander Says We've Got The Regime's Attention

Rear Admiral Chris Parry said the co-ordinated airstrikes was the "minimum necessary to get the regime's attention."

"I think it was getting inevitable that something had to be done," says Rear Admiral Chris Parry, a former NATO commander and former Ministry of Defence Director General.

He said: "What we're seen is the minimum necessary to get the regime's attention.

"The implicit message is you're vulnerable. None of your air defence systems worked.

"If you do this again it'll be a heavier weight of attack in the future and you really will feel that."

Theresa May. Picture: PA Images

Theresa May confirmed British armed forces were involved in a coalition operation to target the Syrian regime's chemical weapons infrastructure.

The Prime Minister said: "We cannot allow the use of chemical weapons to become normalised within Syria, on the streets of the UK, or anywhere else in our world."

UK's Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson described the strike as a "highly successful mission".

Jeremy Corbyn has criticised the Prime Minister for not seeking parliamentary approval, adding that "bombs won't save lives or bring about peace."