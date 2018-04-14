Labour MP On Side With Theresa May On Syrian Airstrikes

John Woodcock took side with Theresa May and her decision to join France and the United States in targeting the Syrian capabilities of producing and storing chemical weapons.

The Chair of Labour's backbench Foreign Affairs Committee said he was in support of the Prime Minister over his party's leader, saying: "It is welcome that the UK has taken this action and has joined its allies."

He said it was "deeply alarming" to see the return of chemical weapons to the battlefield in Syria and the airstrikes was the "right thing to do" in "settling the determination to ensure these weapons can not be used".

John Woodcock and Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA Images

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had criticised Theresa May's decision to join forces with France and the United States by questioning the decision's legality.

He said: "Bombs won’t save lives or bring about peace.

"This legally questionable action risks escalating further, as US defence secretary James Mattis has admitted, an already devastating conflict and therefore makes real accountability for war crimes and use of chemical weapons less, not more likely."