You Can Not Prosecute Your Way Out Of This Says Labour MP

The Shadow Policing Minister told Tom Swarbrick it's "not very helpful" focussing on one tool and we need to do more than stop and search.

Cressida Dick has announced more stop and searches will be taking place in an effort to suppress violence, after a record number of murders in London.

"From our part we need to up our efforts and that's exactly what we're doing" she said.

"Over this weekend we will have 300 more officers each day exclusively working against knife crime, exclusively in those parts of London that have been most affected recently."

Louise Haigh and Tom Swarbrick. Picture: PA Images / LBC

Louise Haigh, Labour MP for Sheffield Heeley, told Tom Swarbrick stop and searches need to be "intelligence lead".

She said: "It's really important that stop and search is obviously only conducted when it is legal to do so."

In reference to a decrease in the number of stop and searches carried out across the country, she said: "There has been a fear of conducting legitimate stop and searches and that has been part of the reason that the numbers has fallen."

"You can't prosecute your way out of this.

"We're seeing the numbers of young people carrying knives increasing despite these sentences."