Tom Swarbrick Shuns The Idea Of Social Media Influencing Election Results

5 April 2018, 13:55

Tom Swarbrick is not convinced that social media is powerful enough to influence an entire election result, arguing that individuals still make a judgement about the information they are presented.

"They didn't force you to go to the ballot box."

Tom argued that social media merely presents you with some ideas, and but ultimately an individual still has the choice to make their own judgement of that information. He described the choice you are presented with:

"Here are some emotional circumstances in which you might be able to vote for this particular candidate."

Tom Swarsbrick
Tom Swarsbrick. Picture: LBC

Tom's monologue follows the ongoing dispute over the harvesting of personal data by Facebook and data analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, and the suggestion that both companies influenced the result of Britain's EU Referendum and the US Presidential election.

"The agency is with you. You still have the choice."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Darren Adam was shocked by what he heard

Darren Adam Takes Down Caller Who Tries To DEFEND John Worboys

7 days ago

#DeleteFacebook trended following the Cambridge Analytica scandal

LBC Interviewed A Facebook Executive And It Got VERY Awkward

7 days ago

New UK Police Memorial

UK Police Memorial: Help LBC Raise Vital Funds To Remember Fallen PCs

14 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile