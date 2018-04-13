Jacob Rees-Mogg Preps For Your Questions Ahead Of New LBC Phone-In

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been busy preparing for his new LBC phone-in, by facing a series of quick-fire questions.

Ring Rees-Mogg will see the popular Conservative Brexiteer answer your questions every other Monday.

It’s part of a 30-minute phone-in during Nick Ferrari at Breakfast - and no topic is off limits.

So, we put the MP for North East Somerset under the spotlight with some off the cuff questions.

From his definition of a “lefty snowflake” to what he hates about early mornings - the responses were very entertaining.

He even tried (and failed) to spell the word “floccinaucinihilipilification” - the action of estimating something as worthless - after he said it during a speech in parliament.

Rees-Mogg also revealed his favourite LBC presenter and described himself in the 21st Century.

Make sure you do NOT miss the first Ring Rees-Mogg exclusively on LBC, Monday from 9am.