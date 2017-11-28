Speak To Sadiq: The Mayor Live On LBC - Watch In Full

28 November 2017, 09:25

Speak To Sadiq: Live On LBC

Mayor Sadiq Khan is answering your questions live on LBC with James O'Brien. Watch it live.

Posted by LBC on Tuesday, 28 November 2017

The Mayor of London is live on LBC answering your questions - and you can watch it live.

Sadiq Khan will be taking your calls with James O'Brien from 10am. Get your call in now on 0345 6060973.

It's sure to be another fascinating encounter, with questions sure to come about Friday's panic on Oxford Street, mobiles on the tube and the Mayor banning chicken shops near schools.

Watch it in full above.

