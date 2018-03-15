Defence Secretary: Russia Should Go Away And Shut Up

15 March 2018, 12:04

The Defence Secretary has been criticised for saying that Russia should "go away and shut up".

Gavin Williamson was giving an update on Britain's escalating row with Russia following the poisoning of Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury last week.

Following his speech, he held a question and answer session - and that's when he made his childish response.

During a question and answer session after his speech, he said: "What we will do is we will look at how Russia responds to what we have done.

"It is absolutely atrocious and outrageous what Russia did in Salisbury. We have responded to that.

"Frankly, Russia should go away and should shut up."

