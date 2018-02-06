Katie Hopkins "Detained At Passport Control" For Spreading Racial Hatred In South Africa

Katie Hopkins has had her passport confiscated in South Africa on the orders of the government after being accused of spreading racial hatred.

The controversial columnist had previously written that she was trying to report on the "systematic cleansing of whites from South Africa".

On a video she posted on Twitter, she said: "I'm at passport control. I've been through security and I've been detained.

"My passport has been marked for spreading racial hatred here in South Africa for trying to tell the story of white farmers being murdered.

"Not sure what's going to happen. They've taken my passport away from me. It doesn't look like at this present time I'm going to be allowed to board my flight and leave the country."

Detained at passport control on the orders of the @MYANC. Amazing security co-ordination from a country where police do not respond to white farm murders because they are ‘on lunch break’ #ANC pic.twitter.com/QV1nwNDoHM — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) February 6, 2018

It's not the first difficulty she has had on the trip to South Africa.

She needed medical help after collapsing after reportedly taking ketamine.