London Bridge Attack: This Is What We Know So Far

Police have confirmed they are dealing with a terrorist attack with reports of "multiple casualties" following the incident at London Bridge. This is what we know.

- Two incidents happened shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, one on London Bridge and one in Borough Market.

- Eyewitnesses told LBC they saw a van on London Bridge driving into pedestrians, before people got out to stab others.

- At Borough Market, witnesses tell of further stabbings and gunfire

- London's mayor Sadiq Khan has described it as 'barbaric' and a 'deliberate and cowardly' attack.



- The Prime Minister has called the events 'terrible' - and is on her way to Downing Street. Mrs May will chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Sunday.



- It's thought at least one person has been killed. British Transport Police say they've received reports of 'multiple' casualties.



- Police have carried out controlled explosions outside the Sun newspaper's offices near the Shard.

- Police originally revealed they were investigating an incident in Vauxhall, but they have now confirmed this is an unconnected stabbing.

- The River Thames had been closed, but this was re-opened at around 2.30am.

- St Guy's Hospital, which is located at London Bridge, was put into lockdown to keep patients and staff safe. People wounded in the attack were taken to a nearby hotel for treatment.

- There are other reports of the numbers of attackers and casualties, but we will not report these until they are confirmed.