London Bridge Attack: This Is What We Know So Far

4 June 2017, 02:33

London Bridge armed police

Police have confirmed they are dealing with a terrorist attack with reports of "multiple casualties" following the incident at London Bridge. This is what we know.

- Two incidents happened shortly after 10pm on Saturday night, one on London Bridge and one in Borough Market.

- Eyewitnesses told LBC they saw a van on London Bridge driving into pedestrians, before people got out to stab others.

- At Borough Market, witnesses tell of further stabbings and gunfire

- London's mayor Sadiq Khan has described it as 'barbaric' and a 'deliberate and cowardly' attack.

- The Prime Minister has called the events 'terrible' - and is on her way to Downing Street. Mrs May will chair a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee on Sunday.

- It's thought at least one person has been killed. British Transport Police say they've received reports of 'multiple' casualties.

- Police have carried out controlled explosions outside the Sun newspaper's offices near the Shard.

- Police originally revealed they were investigating an incident in Vauxhall, but they have now confirmed this is an unconnected stabbing.

- The River Thames had been closed, but this was re-opened at around 2.30am.

- St Guy's Hospital, which is located at London Bridge, was put into lockdown to keep patients and staff safe. People wounded in the attack were taken to a nearby hotel for treatment.

- There are other reports of the numbers of attackers and casualties, but we will not report these until they are confirmed.

Latest on LBC

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding
James O'Brien

James O’Brien: The Scientific Facts Right-Wingers Simply Won’t Accept

Nigel Farage

Caller Brands Nigel Farage A “Wet Fish” During Heated Brexit Row
Ferrari Farron

Tim Farron Refuses To Say Whether He Thinks Homosexuality Is A Sin

General Election 2017

Comments

Loading...

Latest London News

See more Latest London News

London Bridge people

Kind-Hearted Londoners Offer Help To People Caught In Terror Attack

1 hour ago

Borough Witnesses

Men With Knives Stormed Into Borough Market Restaurant, Witnesses Tell LBC

2 hours ago

London Bridge police

Police Storm Monument Station After London Bridge Incident

2 hours ago

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Internment

What Is Internment And Could Britain Use It To Beat Terrorists?

6 days ago

Theresa May

PM’s Social Care U-Turn Like “Nothing Seen Before” During Election Campaign

12 days ago

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

CES 2016, Las Vegas

The 10 New Gadgets That Will Change Your Life In 2017

Fidel Castro

Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016

Boris Johnson

The Funniest Photos Of Boris Johnson