Sadiq Khan On Why London MPs Prefer Him To Jeremy Corbyn

Speaking to James O'Brien for LBC's Election Call, Sadiq Khan explained why he thinks some London MPs prefer him to Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Some London MPs are putting Sadiq Khan's face on general election leaflets - instead of Jeremy Corbyn's.

During LBC's Election Call, James O'Brien asked the London Mayor why MPs are doing this.

This is what Sadiq had to say.