Sadiq Khan On Why London MPs Prefer Him To Jeremy Corbyn

11 May 2017, 11:11

Sadiq On Why London MPs Prefer Him To Corbyn

Sadiq Khan explains why he thinks London Labour MPs have him on their leaflets instead of Jeremy Corbyn

02:21

Speaking to James O'Brien for LBC's Election Call, Sadiq Khan explained why he thinks some London MPs prefer him to Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Some London MPs are putting Sadiq Khan's face on general election leaflets - instead of Jeremy Corbyn's. 

During LBC's Election Call, James O'Brien asked the London Mayor why MPs are doing this. 

This is what Sadiq had to say. 

